Video: Man Uproots Poor Quality Roads With Hands Built At Cost Of Rs 3 Crores

Under the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, a road is being constructed between Puranpur and Bhagwantapur village of the district at a cost of Rs 3 crore 80 Lakhs.

Pilibhit: Potholes, bad roads and constructions woes has riddled streets across India. Recently a viral video surfaced the internet, wherein a man is seen talking about the negligence in road construction. The young man captured a video wherein he could uproot the road gravel with his own hands, highlighting the extremely poor conditions of roads.

A Twitter video shows the poor construction of a newly built road in Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. A man can be seen uprooting the loose gravel of the road, which was built at a cost of 3 crores and 80 lakhs.

WATCH: MAN IN UP UPROOTS GRAVEL ON ROADS

According to report by Aaj Tak, this newly constructed road was damaged last day when a vehicle merely applied brakes. The villagers are now preparing to protest against the poor quality and the usage of substandard products being used in construction.