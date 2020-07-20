New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police may have conveyed to the Supreme Court that its encounter of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey wasn’t fake but the postmortem report of the history-sheeter is likely to raise more questions on the police’s claims. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: Counter-Affidavit Alleging Institutional Bias in Appointment of SIT Filed in SC

The postmortem report of the gangster states that 'hemorrhage and shock due to ante-mortem firearm injuries' led to his death. Further, as per media reports, the postmortem report also states that he was shot ten times, with three bullets piercing his body.

Notably, Dubey was killed in an early morning encounter on July 10 in Kanpur, exactly a week after and in the same city where he and his henchmen had gunned down eight policemen on July 3. The police claimed that the vehicle that was transporting Dubey overturned after which he allegedly snatched a constable’s pistol and tried to flee.

Here, the police claim, Dubey fired at them, forcing them to retaliate, which resulted in his death.

Critics, however, questioned the encounter saying that if it was indeed genuine, why did the police not fire at Dubey’s legs, as is the SOP. They further questioned why he surrendered, that too in dramatic circumstances barely 24 hours ago, if he really wanted to evade the police.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a one-member judicial commission to probe the case. Also, today, the Supreme Court will hear two separate petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the encounter.