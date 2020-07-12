Vikas Dubey Encounter Latest News: In a latest development to the Vikas Dubey encounter saga, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday formed an independent one-member judicial commission to probe the death of the gangster. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Elder Son Says He Came From Russia, Police Not Sure How

Headed by a retired judge, the judicial commission will submit a report within two months to the government.

The Uttar Pradesh gangster was shot dead during an encounter last week when he tried to escape te police custody after a car accident.

The development comes as the state government had on Saturday formed a SIT (special investigation team) to probe Dubey’s rise to crimes. However, the SIT has not been asked to probe the circumstances surrounding his death.

Comprising of a senior IAS officer and two police officers, the SIT has been asked to submit its report by July 31. Moreover the SIT will also probe the intelligence and operational failures that led to the death of 8 police personnel. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy will head the SIT, which will have Additional DG Hari Ram Sharma and DIG Ravinder Goud as its members.

As per updates from police, the encounter happened as Vikas Dubey, who was being transported to Kanpur, attempted to escape the police custody after a car accident on the road.

The SIT has been asked to probe into what effective action was taken in all the cases lodged against Dubey.