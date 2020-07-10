New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Dubey, who had ‘surrendered’ dramatically in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday, was, on Friday, killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Kanpur. According to the police, one of the police vehicles carrying Dubey, overturned after which he allegedly tried to escape by snatching the pistol of a constable. Also Read - 'Was Vikas Dubey Killed Because He Knew Dirty Secrets of Politicians?'Conspiracy Theories Run Abound on Twitter After His Encounter

In the ensuing encounter, the police said, Dubey was shot dead. At least four police personnel, too, sustained injuries in the encounter. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Encounter Brings Solace to my Soul, Says Father of Martyred Constable | LIVE Updates

Before last Friday’s encounter, in which eight police personnel were killed by Dubey and his henchmen, he already had around 60 criminal cases registered against him. Here are some of the crimes which made Dubey a ‘history-sheeter’: Also Read - History-Sheeter Vikas Dubey, Mastermind Behind Kanpur Ambush, Shot Dead in Early Morning Police Chase: How Events Unfolded

(1.) In 1999, he had allegedly killed a Jhunna Baba in his village and grabbed his land as well as other properties.

(2.) In 2000, he was accused in the murder of Siddheshwar Pandey, the principal of Tarachand Inter College in Kanpur. The same year, he allegedly got a

(3.) However, it was the killing of then-minister Santosh Shukla in 2001 that brought him infamy for the first time. He was killed in a police station with witnesses around. Current Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the Uttar Pradesh CM at the time. Dubey, however, was acquitted after witnesses turned hostile.

(4.) In 2004, his name emerged as a suspect in the killing of a cable operator named Dinesh Dubey, who was allegedly killed over a monetary dispute.

(5.) In 2018, he carried out an attack on his cousin, Anurag, who lost his life in the attack. Dubey allegedly hatched the conspiracy from inside a jail. The victim’s wife held Vikas responsible for the attack.

(6.) Then, in 2020, on July 3, Dubey and his henchmen killed eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, who were part of a team that had gone to arrest him. Dubey, allegedly, was tipped-off by those in the police department itself.

Overll, he had 62 criminal cases against him, including five of murder and eight of attempt to murder. However, he was never convicted in any of the cases that went to trial.