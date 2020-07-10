New Delhi: Hours before Uttar Pradesh’s most-wanted criminal Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter on Friday, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions for the UP government to conduct a thorough investigation into the killing and alleged encounter of five aides of the notorious gangster. Also Read - Vikas Dubey Killed: Crimes Which Made The Gangster a 'History-Sheeter'

The petition, moved on Thursday by advocate and petitioner-in-person Ghanshyam Upadhyay, demanded an urgent hearing in the matter as he feared that the encounters conducted by the UP Police were all “fake”. Also Read - 'Was Vikas Dubey Killed Because He Knew Dirty Secrets of Politicians?'Conspiracy Theories Run Abound on Twitter After His Encounter

The petitioner had asked the state government and police to “safeguard the life of accused Vikas Dubey” and “complete security arrangement is made for his safe production in the concerned court from time to time” so that ensure that he is not killed by the police. He demanded that the matter be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Encounter Brings Solace to my Soul, Says Father of Martyred Constable | LIVE Updates

“There is every possibility that even accused Vikas Dubey shall be killed by Uttar Pradesh Police like other co-accused once his custody is obtained by Uttar Pradesh Police. Since killing of the accused by the police in the name of encounter even in howsoever heinous crime is against the rule of law and serious violation of human right and this is nothing short of Talibanisation of the country and hence the instant petition,” the plea read.

“Punishing the accused/culprit after his crime being proved, is the function of the competent court of law and thus, police cannot usurp jurisdiction to itself to punish the accused by killing him in the name of encounter before his crime being proved in accordance with law,” it stated.

The petition contended the acts of UP Police/administration of pulling down and demolishing the residential building, shopping mall of Dubey along with his expensive vehicles and various other movable/immovable properties with the help of bulldozer and earth-moving machines, calling it “highly illegal and impermissible in law”.

After getting arrested during an attempt to flee from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, Dubey – the mastermind behind the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur – was shot dead by the police early Friday morning in what the cops claim was an “encounter” that followed after he tried to escape.

Reports claimed that one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back the gangster from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned in the attempt to chase. A few cops have also been injured.