Violating Traffic Rules in Noida? Your Driving Licence Will be Cancelled If More Than Three Challans Are Issued

Noida Traffic Rules: Noida Police said if the drivers continue to repeat the offences, the registration of the vehicle will also be suspended or cancelled.

An alarming increase in the number of challans issued has led the Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police to implement stricter rules for the safety and security of the citizens of the district.

Noida: Attention commuters! If you are driving in Noida and you have been issued challans 3 times, then your driving license is likely to be cancelled. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has warned citizens that more than three challans for violating traffic rules may lead to cancellation of a person’s driving licence in Noida, Greater Noida.

“In line with instructions given by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety and as per the decision taken in the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Road Safety Council, action will be taken to cancel the licence of a person who gets more than three challans in a row for offences like red light jumping, over speed, overloading, carrying passengers in goods vehicles, use of mobile phone while driving, or drunken driving,” the police said in a statement.

“If such drivers repeat the offence thereafter, the registration of the vehicle will also be suspended or cancelled,” the police added.

The development comes as officials said around 1,000 road accidents have been reported so far this year in which nearly 400 lives have been lost while several more left injured across Noida and Greater Noida.

Moreover, official data showed over 14 lakh challans till September 2023 have been issued by the traffic police to offenders violating road rules, more than double of what was in 2022.

Of these challans in 2023, 69,906 were for speeding, 66,867 for red light jumping, and 10,516 for talking on mobile phone while driving, the data showed.

In November 2023 alone, Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police has issued around 2,51,398 e-challans which accumulates to an average of 349 challans per hour. In this regard, a Special Traffic Awareness Campaign was initiated by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh on November 1. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav stated that the campaign was launched with the aim to focus on educating citizens about traffic guidelines and ensuring compliance with traffic rules by road users.

The new traffic guidelines will initially be applied to drivers with vehicles registered in Gautam Buddha Nagar and the suspension period for their driving licences is set at three months. Notably, the stringent measures are part of the efforts by the traffic police to reduce road accidents in the district by 50% with an emphasis on creating awareness to promote safer driving practices.

