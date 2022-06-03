Kanpur: At least six people were injured after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday as members of the minority community clashed with police. As per reports, the violence erupted in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana after police baton-charged some locals, who in return pelted stone of the police personnel. Following the incident, hundreds of people had reportedly taken to the streets in protest.Also Read - Varanasi Blasts: Terrorist Waliullah Khan Convicted 16 Years Later; Punishment To Be Pronounced Tomorrow
The clash broke out when some locals were observing closure of shops after Friday prayers, and had taken out a procession over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad. Initially, police tried to bring the situation under control, but violence intensified after at least two shots were fired, reported Hindustan Times. The injured were rushed to the hospital.
Stone Pelting On Police In Kanpur After Friday Prayer: Key Development So Far
- “Some people tried to shut down shops. It was opposed by the other group. Clash broke out between them. Police reached there immediately and tried to control situation. Senior officers reached there right after and controlled the situation using force,” Prashant Kumar said ADG (Law and Order), UP.
- He added that government has taken it very seriously. Additional Police forces have been sent. “Hooligans being identified, 18 arrested so far. We’ve video footage, we’ll take action. Action under Gangster Act will be taken against conspirators and their property will be either seized or demolished,” ADG added.
- Incidentally, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were in Kanpur Dehat, a neighbouring district around the same time when the clashes broke out.
- As per latest reports, 17 people have been taken into custody after the incident.
- A number senior officials have reached the spot. Joint commissioner of police Anand Prakash Tiwari told media that an investigation is underway into the matter and efforts are being to bring the situation under control.
- The number of injured have risen to six in as members of the minority community clashed with police in Kanpur.
- As per a report by India Today, Muslim organization called to shut down shops at the Parade Market – one of the biggest wholesale markets in the city – over the alleged comments made by BJP leader Nupur Sharma about Prophet Mohammed in a televised debate.
- The situation is tense in the area, and according to available reports, police have sought additional reinforcement.