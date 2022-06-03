Kanpur: At least six people were injured after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on Friday as members of the minority community clashed with police. As per reports, the violence erupted in the Becongunj area near Yatimkhana after police baton-charged some locals, who in return pelted stone of the police personnel. Following the incident, hundreds of people had reportedly taken to the streets in protest.Also Read - Varanasi Blasts: Terrorist Waliullah Khan Convicted 16 Years Later; Punishment To Be Pronounced Tomorrow

The clash broke out when some locals were observing closure of shops after Friday prayers, and had taken out a procession over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad. Initially, police tried to bring the situation under control, but violence intensified after at least two shots were fired, reported Hindustan Times. The injured were rushed to the hospital.

Watch Video HERE:

Kanpur, UP | 18 detained in view of a clash between two communities allegedly over market shutdown: Kanpur CP Vijay Meena pic.twitter.com/rRdJD2kDJ6 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 3, 2022

Stone Pelting On Police In Kanpur After Friday Prayer: Key Development So Far