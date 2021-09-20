Agra: Seven children have died due to viral fever in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district in four days, said reports. While a 14-year-old boy died in Chachiha village on Sunday morning, two siblings died in Fatehpur Sikri’s Rasoolpur village on Saturday evening, two deaths were reported from Giriraj Dham Colony and one each from Khadia village and Nunhai locality.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates Sep 20, 2021: Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi to Take Oath as Punjab Chief Minister Today 11 AM

As per the health department officials, Agra has reported 61 dengue cases so far this year. While 41 patients have recovered, 20 are undergoing treatment at government hospitals. Fatehpur Sikri, Bah and Pinahat block are the worst affected.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Arun Kumar Srivastav stated that they are getting very little time for treatment and people are dying quickly. Furthermore, he appealed to people to immediately visit a government hospital or a community health centre in case they experience symptoms like high fever, vomiting and dizziness. He also asked to not allow water to collect inside or around their homes and suggested that they cover themselves fully when they step out.

On being asked about steps taken by the administration for the prevention of dengue, Srivastav said the health department is organising awareness and medical camps in villages and cities and fogging is being carried out. Besides, stagnant water is being cleared in villages and other areas.

In another development, the Uttar Pradesh government last week sent a team of 15 doctors to Firozabad district to investigate the reasons behind the rise in cases of dengue and viral fever, which have claimed 60 lives since mid-August.

Though no deaths have been reported in the last few days, the flow of patients into the government medical college and the community health centres here has continued unabated.

