Meerut: Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday arrested six people for putting up an 'objectionable banner' outside a police station in Meerut forbidding BJP workers from entering. The action was taken after a photo of the banner placed outside the city's Medical College police station went viral on social media. The banner read, "BJP Karyakartaon Ka Thane Main Aana Mana Hai [BJP workers are forbidden from entering the police station]". The name of the station house officer (SHO) of the Medical College police station is also written below the note.

Taking action against the miscreants, Meetut police said, informed that it has lodged an FIR against six people seen holding the objectionable banner in the photo and video of the incident. "In relation to creating a ruckus and placing objectionable banners at the medical college police station, FIR under section 147/352/353/505(2) of IPC and section 7 CLA Act, have been lodged on the basis of video footage. 1. Shambhu Pehelwan alias Prashant Kaushik, 2. Sagar Poswal, 3. Kuldeep Mussoorie, 4. Ankur Chaudhary, 5. Amit Bhadana, 6. Amar Sharma has been arrested," tweeted Meerut police in Hindi.

— MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) May 28, 2022

Earlier, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also shared the picture and tweeted, “It has happened for the first time in five-six years, the people of the ruling party are forbidden to enter the police station. This is the state of BJP government in the state.”