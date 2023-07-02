Home

Uttar Pradesh

Video Of 7 People On 1 Bike In Unnao Goes Viral, Hefty Challan Issued

The video is said to have been recorded in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh.

7 People On 1 Bike: In this age of becoming popular on social media and getting optimum hits, likes, comments, and going viral, people often resort to reckless and dangerous activities. In extreme cases, they are dubbed as stunts.

One such video of a rash and risky stunt is going viral on social media where seven youths are riding a bike while making reels.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The video is said to have been recorded in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. It is being reported that the police have taken cognisance of the video and imposed a fine of Rs16,000 on the owner of the bike. According to Unnao CO Ashutosh Kumar, the challan has been issued under the Motor Vehicles Act.

