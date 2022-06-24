Ayodhya: A day after a video of a man being thrashed by a group of people for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya went viral, local police have filed an FIR against the men seen in the video. The FIR has been registered at the Ayodhya police station after a video where the man can be seen being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity went viral on social media recently. In the video that went viral on social media, the woman is seen trying to stop those attacking the man.Also Read - UP Man Thrashed For Kissing Wife While Bathing in Ayodhya River, Video Goes Viral

Ayodhya Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Pandey said 10-12 unidentified persons were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. “We lodged the case after taking cognisance of the video. We are trying to identify the accused as well as the victim who was beaten up,” said Pandey. WATCH अयोध्या: सरयू में स्नान के दौरान एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को किस कर लिया. फिर आज के रामभक्तों ने क्या किया, देखें: pic.twitter.com/hG0Y4X3wvO — Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 22, 2022 प्रभारी निरीक्षक कोतवाली अयोध्या पुलिस द्वारा वायरल वीडियों में घटित घटना का स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया, आरोपी व्यक्तियों को चिन्हित कर आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 23, 2022 The complaint, submitted by a sub-inspector, reads, “The video is from Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya where a man and woman are seen bathing close to each other. They are abused by some people, followed by an assault on the man. This is a criminal offence and punishable.”