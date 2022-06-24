Ayodhya Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Pandey said 10-12 unidentified persons were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code. “We lodged the case after taking cognisance of the video. We are trying to identify the accused as well as the victim who was beaten up,” said Pandey.
WATCH
The complaint, submitted by a sub-inspector, reads, “The video is from Ram ki Paudi in Ayodhya where a man and woman are seen bathing close to each other. They are abused by some people, followed by an assault on the man. This is a criminal offence and punishable.”