Lucknow: A day after a video showing birthday celebrations inside Lucknow Civil hospital OPD went viral, the Uttar Pradesh government has sacked four security guards and discontinued the internship of 11 pharmacy students.

The video clip went viral on the social media on Monday morning showing a group of men creating a ruckus and indulging in a mock belt-fight. Sources said that the birthday was celebrated at midnight on Sunday and the ruckus continued for almost an hour, disturbing the patients. Some people can be seen with cake smeared on their faces.

The students have been ordered to report back at their respective colleges from where they had arrived for internship. These students had completed one-month of their three-month internship period.

Director Civil hospital Dr Anand Ojha said, “Nobody is above the rules and those who break rules will have to face action.”

#WATCH | UP: Visuals of the birthday party celebrations by pharmacy students inside the civil hospital of Lucknow which has attracted the attention of senior authorities initiating an enquiry into the matter; strict action against those found guilty of disrupting hospital peace pic.twitter.com/EJ94y3waoO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

Dr R.P. Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, said, “We do not tolerate such an act and strict action will soon be taken against the agency that provides manpower for security.”

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, on Monday, had constituted a two-member committee to conduct a probe into a viral video in which pharmacy students were seen creating ruckus during a birthday celebration. The committee, on Monday, examined the video and identified the people.

