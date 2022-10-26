Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: A shocking case of road rage has come to light wherein a 35-year-old man was battered to death with a brick in full public view over a parking dispute. The incident took place on Tuesday evening outside an eatery in the Ghaziabad district of UP. A horrifying video of the crime recorded by passersby has been doing rounds on social media platforms. The victim has been identified as Varun. In the viral clip, a man in a yellow t-shirt can be seen crushing Varun’s head with a brick. The victim was soon rushed to a hospital, however, he was declared dead by the doctors.Also Read - Two Groups Clash After Dispute Over Bursting Crackers in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension | Watch

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

Witnesses speaking to NDTV, eyewitnesses said that Varun, who used to run a dairy business had parked his car outside the Hobs Kitchen—- the eatery where the brawl broke out. The car was reportedly parked in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. This sparked an argument between Varun and people in the other car. The argument soon turned ugly with Varun being brutally assaulted.

VIDEO: 35-Year-Old Bludgeoned to Death Outside Ghaziabad Eatery (VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED)

CASE REGISTERED

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and constituted five teams to nab the accused. On the other hand, relatives of the victim held protests at the local police station alleging inaction.

थाना क्षेत्र टीलामोड में दो पक्षों में हुई मारपीट में घायल एक व्यक्ति को उपचार हेतु अस्पताल ले जाते हुए मृत्यु की घटना पर अभियोग पंजीकृत कर घटना के अनावरण/अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी हेतु 05 टीमें गठित की गई हैं। बाइट एसपी सिटी 2@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Wlf77THAgj — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) October 26, 2022

“Five teams have been constituted to nab the accused in the case registered over the death of an injured person on way to the hospital after a fight between two groups in with Teela Mod Police Station area,” Ghaziabad SP said.