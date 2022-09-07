Noida: Two days after CCTV footage showing a pet dog biting the boy inside the lift in Ghaziabad went viral on social media, a new video has come to the fore where a dog can be seen attacking a young man inside an elevator in a housing society in Noida. In the video, a medicine delivery agent can be seen falling prey to a dog bite while off-boarding the building lift from the Apex Athena society in Sector 75 of Noida.Also Read - Viral Video: Noida Woman Seen Manhandling Security Guard At Housing Society; Arrested

In the video clip, a boy can be seen holding a dog by the leash while another man stands at a distance, near the elevator’s door. As the lift stops and the boy moves to get out, the dog lunges towards the man, who falls down on the floor while trying to save himself.

https://t.co/Aj0SvN5MpK Another attack at Apex Athen Sector 75, Medicine delivery guy from max bliss white house attacked by dog@CP_Noida @noidapolice @dgpup Request is kindly do needful on this matter by taking Suo-moto action & lodge FIR

Regards

Joginder Singh pic.twitter.com/IocymkWUeR — Joginder Singh (@Joginde05957128) September 7, 2022

Reportedly, the owner of the dog took the matter seriously and sorted it out with the victim. He also gave him the money for his treatment. However, the residents did not reveal the identity of the owner and the pet dog.

It is unclear from the video if the man was bitten.

The incident comes just two days after a woman in a lift of the Charms Castle society located in Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad was slammed for not helping the boy after her dog jumped and bit him. She was seen calmly looking on and getting out of the lift even without apologising even as the boy winced in pain.

Reportedly, FIR was registered against woman on complaint of parents.