Lucknow: After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mocked her for sweeping the floor at the Sitapur guest house where she was detained, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid a surprise visit to a Dalit locality in Lucknow and picked up a broom again. While reacting to Priyanka’s act of sweeping the floor during her detention, Adityanath had earlier said that people want them to be fit only for this and they reduce them to it (janata unko usi layak banana chahti, aur usi layak bana diya). “These people have no work except spreading nuisance and negativity”, the UP CM had stated during a programme at a private TV news channel.Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Navjot Singh Sidhu Begins Hunger Strike, Demands Arrest of Union Minister’s Son

Responding to the chief minister’s remark, the Congress leader descended on a Dalit colony and picked up a broom, saying it is a symbol of simplicity and self-respect. Later in a tweet, she announced that all district committees of the party will clean Valmiki temples on Saturday. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: Police Issue Fresh Notice To Minister’s Son To Appear Before It On Oct 9

While mingling with inhabitants of Luv Kush Nagar, the Congress general secretary cleaned the premises of a Maharshi Valmiki temple there, saying crores of women and sanitation workers in the country use brooms daily for cleaning, a Congress spokesman said. She also prayed at the temple. Also Read - Lakhimpur Violence: 'Is this The Way You Treat Other Murder Accused?', Supreme Court Pulls up UP Govt For Inaction

Calling the CM anti-Dalit, the Congress leader said,”Today, the chief minister of UP showed his anti-Dalit mentality by giving a casteist statement. Tomorrow, all-district Congress committees of UP will clean the Lord Valmiki temples. India will not tolerate the insult of crores of Dalits and women of the country.”

आज उप्र के मुख्यमंत्री ने जातिवादी बयान देकर अपनी दलित विरोधी मानसिकता दिखाई। कल उप्र की सभी जिला कांग्रेस कमेटियां भगवान वाल्मीकि मंदिर में सफाई करेंगी। देश के करोड़ों दलितों और महिलाओं का अपमान भारत बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगा। pic.twitter.com/RRcT9RmhGG — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 8, 2021

“He has not humiliated me by saying so, he has humiliated you all as crores of Dalit brothers and sisters are safai karamcharis and they do this work. I have come here for the cleaning work along with you all and let Yogiji know that cleaning and using a broom is an act of self-respect,” Priyanka hit back at UP CM.