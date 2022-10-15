New Delhi: A man and a security guard were seen throwing punches at each other at a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the resident had first attacked the security guard after he was asked to show his identification proof by the latter.Also Read - Video: Woman Abuses Security Guard in Noida's Ajnara Homes Society, Complaint Filed

Video: Resident thrashes security guard at Ghaziabad society

Young man thrashed security guard at the gate of Windsor Paradise Society of Raj Nagar Extension in #Ghaziabad. Incident is of October 10 and Police registered a case against the person on the complaint of the security guard. pic.twitter.com/v5hMOWDHBA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) October 15, 2022

According to the information received from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had recently shifted their house in the Windsor Paradise Society built in Rajnagar, after which when they were entering the society.

The guards present there did not recognize them and asked about their whereabouts, on which the man got angry and thrashed the guard fiercely. The security guard was also later seen throwing punches at the resident.

The whole incident was captured in CCTV. A case has been registered after the complaint was given by the guard and action is being taken.