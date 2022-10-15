New Delhi: A man and a security guard were seen throwing punches at each other at a society in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the resident had first attacked the security guard after he was asked to show his identification proof by the latter.Also Read - Video: Woman Abuses Security Guard in Noida's Ajnara Homes Society, Complaint Filed
Video: Resident thrashes security guard at Ghaziabad society
According to the information received from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had recently shifted their house in the Windsor Paradise Society built in Rajnagar, after which when they were entering the society.
The guards present there did not recognize them and asked about their whereabouts, on which the man got angry and thrashed the guard fiercely. The security guard was also later seen throwing punches at the resident.
The whole incident was captured in CCTV. A case has been registered after the complaint was given by the guard and action is being taken.