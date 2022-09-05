Agra: A shocking video has emerged on Twitter showing as many as 12 sand-laden tractors, belonging to the alleged local sand mafia, breaking the barricades at a toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Sunday. The incident reportedly took place at Jajau Toll Plaza on the Agra Gwalior Highway. The entire incident which has been captured on CCTV, shows the first tractor rushing off without paying the toll after crashing through the roadblock. Other tractors follow suit and cross the toll gate within 52 seconds. Even as the workers standing at the plaza used sticks to obstruct their path, the vehicles broke the barricade and sped away without paying the toll charge.Also Read - Viral Video: This Adorable Exchange Between A Little Girl & Mumbai Cop Is Too Cute to Miss | Watch

News agency ANI shared the video and wrote, "Uttar Pradesh: At least 12 sand-laden tractors, belonging to the sand mafia, break toll barricading and speed past, in Saiyan Police Station area in Agra on 4th September."

WATCH THE VIDEO OF SAND-LADEN TRACTORS BREAKING TOLL BARRICADING:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: At least 12 sand-laden tractors, belonging to the sand mafia, break toll barricading and speed past, in Saiyan Police Station area in Agra on 4th September. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/p2mfPseths — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2022

According to Agra Police, a case has been registered in this connection and further legal action is being undertaken.