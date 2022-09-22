Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh: In a horrific incident, two young men were thrown off their feet as a speeding car hit them while they were fighting on the streets of Ghaziabad. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Meets BTS Fans in Kerala, ARMY Goes Gaga Over Viral Video - Watch

In the 23-second clip, students can be seen engaging in some arguments in the Masuri area. Suddenly they started running seeing the car heading towards them. The vehicle hits them from behind and the slipper of one of the students flung off. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: 11-Year-Old Gang-Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Baby In Unnao

SPEEDING CAR HITS STUDENTS IN GHAZIABAD

Also Read - Under-Construction Roof Of Islamia College In UP's Gorakhpur Collapses; 2 Rescued

Police said that the car seen in the viral video has been seized and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

“There was a brawl among some college students in Masuri police station area during which a car hit some of them. Some of the students were taken into custody after a preliminary investigation. They are being questioned,” NDTV reported quoting the police statement.