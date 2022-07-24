Trending News: Two intoxicated women were recently caught on camera thrashing a man outside Unplugged Cafe in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow late at night. The video showed a young woman and a man can be seen engaged in a fist fight outside the pub on 15th floor of the building.Also Read - Viral Video: Traffic Cops Stop Commuters, Ask Them To Stay Quiet To Help Tiger Cross The Road

She can then be seen beating up the man as people recorded the ruckus on their phones. The woman also attacked the man with a flower pot placed at the entrance of the pub. The incident took place in Summit Building under the jurisdiction of Vibhuti Khand police station on Thursday.

The scuffle continued for a while before it was stopped by the bouncers and other operators of the pub. Police identified the two women in the video and arrested them. Police have filed an FIR against the duo, however, the man who was beaten up has not turned up to file a complaint.

Earlier, a police outpost was set up at the building gate after frequent incidents of brawl were reported from the pubs housed in the building.