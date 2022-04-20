Rae Bareli: In yet another incident of caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh, eight persons have been arrested after a video, that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick the feet of rivals, went viral on social media. Soon after the video went viral on social media on Monday, the district police chief swung into action and set up five teams to trace the victim and initiate action.Also Read - Thief Breaks Into Victory Dance After Robbing a Hardware Shop in UP’s Chandauli | Watch

According to police, on April 10, the boy, a resident of Jagatpur town, was taken to Ramlila Maidan on a motorcycle by his friend. Police said he was later taken towards Salon Road, from where some other youths took him to a garden. The accused men beat him up in the garden, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, Shlok Kumar said that the main accused in the case is a minor and has been sent to a juvenile home, while six others, identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh and Yash Pratap are majors and they have been arrested.

A video of them beating up and forcing the boy to lick the feet of one of the accused was recorded and shared on social media, they said. After the video went viral, the boy along with his mother reached Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint, they said.

The police officer said that the Class 10 Dalit boy was subjected to torture and inhuman treatment because he was not ready to bow down to the extortion call of seniors who were pass-outs of the same school. An FIR under relevant sections has been registered in the matter and eight accused have been arrested and sent to jail, Dalmau Circle Officer (CO) Ashok Singh said.