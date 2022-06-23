Ayodhya: In a shocking incident of moral policing, a man was thrashed by a group of people for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity. Meanwhile, one man can be heard saying, “Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya.”Also Read - Sena leaders' resignation letters are in Sarayu river now: CM

Police have begun an investigation after a purported video of the incident went viral. A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

अयोध्या: सरयू में स्नान के दौरान एक आदमी ने अपनी पत्नी को किस कर लिया. फिर आज के रामभक्तों ने क्या किया, देखें: pic.twitter.com/hG0Y4X3wvO — Suneet Singh (@Suneet30singh) June 22, 2022

प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना कोतवाली अयोध्या को जांच व आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — AYODHYA POLICE (@ayodhya_police) June 22, 2022

The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet. “However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them,” the officer said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, “The matter is being probed.”