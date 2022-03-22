Mathura: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old driver of a pick-up van was beaten up by cow vigilantes in Raal village of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura over suspicion of ‘ferrying beef and smuggling cattle’ in his vehicle. The incident took place when the van was heading to Sikandrarao in Hathras from Mathura’s Govardhan. A few locals and cow vigilantes from a right-wing outfit stopped the van. They held the driver hostage and thrashed him brutally.Also Read - Viral Video: Auto Turns Turtle After Being Hit By Holi Water Balloon in UP's Baghpat | Watch

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Aamir. Several purported videos of the incident wherein the man is seen begging them to stop is doing rounds on social media.

Here's the video: (Warning: Disturbing visuals)

A 35-year-old driver of a pick up van was mercilessly beaten up by cow vigilantes in #Mathura’s Raal village, on Sunday night, over suspicion of "ferrying #beef and smuggling #cattle" in his vehicle. @mathurapolice pic.twitter.com/P5wi2Ae7Hs — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) March 21, 2022

Speaking to reporters, SP (City) MP Singh said, “During the preliminary investigation, nothing, except some animal carcasses for which Aamir had a license, was found in the van.” Furthermore, he informed that two other men were also beaten up by the public over suspicion of their links with the van driver. Fortunately, the police have rescued all the three men sent them for medical treatment.

The SP (City) further said that two FIRs have been registered in the matter at Jait police station. One was lodged on a complaint filed by Aamir while the other was given by Vikas Sharma, convenor of Gau Raksha Vibhag of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Police said that 16 identified people, including Vikash Sharma and Balram Thakur from VHP, and some unidentified persons have been booked under relevant IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), on a complaint filed by Aamir.

In the FIR, Aamir stated that “Sharma and Thakur intercepted his vehicle in Raal village and after knowing that animal carcasses were being taken to Hathras, they began thrashing him badly.” Meanwhile, Sharma, in his complaint, accused local residents of Raal village of beating him up along with his associate Balram Thakur, who is secretary of the committee, over suspicion of their involvement with Aamir.

Aamir did not suffer major injuries, he had received bruises on his face and shoulder, said doctors treating him.

(With agency inputs)