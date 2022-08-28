New Delhi: A man was caught on camera kidnapping a seven-month-old baby from the mother while she was sleeping at a railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. The incident took place on a platform at the Mathura railway station and a video of the crime was shared by Uttar Pradesh police.Also Read - Cyber Crime Alert: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 15 Lakh to 'Customs Clearance' Fraud

In the shared CCTV footage, the accused can be seen walking towards a group of people sleeping at the railway platform. He then turns to the mother sleeping while he kidnaps the baby and slyly tiptoes away from the scene. The man later runs towards a train stationed at the platform with the baby in his arms.

देश के बड़े और प्रतिष्ठित मीडिया संस्थान एवं उनके एंकर्स से भी निवेदन है कि आप भी इसे पकड़वाने के लिए स्वयं पहल कर मदद करें। इसका फोटो स्पष्ट है, महज 2 मिनट की स्टोरी 2 दिन अंतराल पर चला दीजिए,कहाँ तक बचेगा ये।

इसके रिश्तेदार,आस-पास रहने वाले,कोई तो पहचानेगा?

बड़ी नजीर बनेगी ये। https://t.co/d6QQYYjD2Q — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 28, 2022

Police teams have now launched a search operation for the accused and photo of the suspect has been circulated online. Raids were conducted in Hathras and Aligarh to nab the accused, according to a report by Live Hindustan.

All CCTV cameras at the Mathura railway station have been examined to gather details about the suspect.