Noida: In another video that has gone viral over social media, a resident of Noida can be seen abusing a security guard in a housing society. This is fourth such case in two months. The woman in the video is apparently drunk and can be seen holding the collar of the security guard. The guard, named Pankaj can be seen standing stern throughout while the woman, is hurling abuses, holds his collar and throws away his cap.

The incident is supposedly from Noida’s Ajnara Homes society and the woman in the video is identified as Deeksha. The security guard, who was standing with his hands folded at the back and not retaliating to the provocations, has filed a complaint with the police. The police has arrested Kakul, Deeksha’s friend and Anjali, Deeksha’s sister. Deeksha remains missing. Also Read - Large Portion of Greater Noida's Express Astra Road Caves in Amid Heavy Rainfall

This follows a series of reported incidents where the residents of the high-rise societies in Noida abused their security guards. The first one was reported last month at Jaypee Greens Wishtown society, sector 129, where a lawyer working in a prominent firm allegedly abused and assaulted the security guard in her society for opening the gate late.

Not many days after, another video went viral where a college teacher was seen repeatedly slapping one of the three security guards in Noida’s Cleo County in sector 126.