‘VHP Activist’ Arrested For Cow Slaughter, Stirring Communal Tensions In UP’s Moradabad

Monu Vishnoi, a purported 'member' of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and three others were arrested for slaughtering a cow in an attempt to stir communal tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

Uttar Pradesh News: A purported ‘member’ of the right-wing Vishva Hindu Parishad, along with three others, were arrested by the police for allegedly slaughtering a cow in an attempt to stir communal divide and defame a local police officer in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

A senior police officer said Thursday that the prime accused, Monu Vishnoi, identifies himself as a member of the VHP, however, the cops are trying to ascertain his claims and its not yet clear if Vishnoi and the co-accused are affiliated with any group.

According to the police, Vishnoi had recruited a person to throw the remains of an animal in the Chatrapur area of Chhajlet Police Station on January 16. The accused also allegedly stole a cow and slaughtered it in a forest area.

The four men were arrested Wednesday and lodged in jail, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena.

“The incidents were planned and executed to cause tension in the area and target the station house officer (SHO) of the Chhajlet Police Station,” SP Meena told news agency PTI, adding that the investigation into the matter began after remains of cattle were recovered on January 16.

“Vishnoi informed the police about the carcass. The accused had also planted some clothes near the carcass from which a picture and phone number of a local man was found,” said the SSP. When police called the said man for questioning it led to the first suspect, one Shahbuddin.

While police were investigating the case, on January 28, Vishnoi informed police about a cow slaughter taking place in a forest and also uploaded a video that showed the carcass of the slaughtered animal.

“We first arrested Shahbuddin in connection with cow slaughter and on interrogation he informed us that Monu Vishnoi gave him money to first put the carcass on January 16 and then steal and slaughter a cow on January 28,” said the officer.

Apart from the two, police also arrested Raman Chaudhary and Rajiv Chaudhary, both Vishnoi’s aides, in connection with the case.

“Monu vishnoi wanted to create trouble in the area and also had a tiff with the local SHO. He committed these acts to cause tension in the area and to cause harm to the reputation of the police as he believed it would lead to some departmental action against the SHO,” said the officer.

(With PTI inputs)

