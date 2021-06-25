Lucknow: The vision document for Ayodhya’s all-round development is ready and reportedly it will soon be presented before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The document on Ayodhya’s development was drafted keeping in view the Ram Temple and the holy city’s religious character. Also Read - Journalist, Two Others Booked Over Facebook Post Against Ram Temple Trust Member

The Ayodhya Development Authority, which hired consultants to draft the document, has already presented the document to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The vision document proposes to construct four main Lord Ram gates in the city, which will be inspired by the design of Ram Mandir. Ramayana Spiritual Forest will be constructed in 2300 acres, which will also house Ramayana Spiritual Theme Park.

LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd prepared the vision document with the help of nearly 5,000 citizens and 500 tourists. The document aims to generate four lakh jobs and eight lakh indirect jobs in Ayodhya as Ram temple comes up.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 65-km long ring road in Ayodhya at a cost of 2588 crores.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is looking to turn the city into a religious and tourism attraction, from developing a greenfield township to a new airport.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Culture Department plan to build a tourism facility center and international museum worth around Rs 200 crore.

The city’s main road is also being widened and a new road is being developed from Sugriva Fort to Ram Mandir. The plan also includes extending the route from Shringar Haat to Shri Ram Mandir as well as developing Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg.

Under the vision document in Ayodhya, the creation of new employment opportunities in spiritual tourism, retail and trade, public administration is also expected to come up.

For tourists visiting the city, dharamshalas will be constructed at six entrances on the highway of Ayodhya. Nearly 27,000 trees of 88 species from the Valmiki Ramayana era are being planted in the city.