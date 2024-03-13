Home

Uttar Pradesh

Visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Check Aarti Timings, Entry Rules – Guidelines For Visitors

Visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Check Aarti Timings, Entry Rules – Guidelines For Visitors

Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan between 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM daily.

Visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? Check Aarti Timings, Entry Rules - Guidelines For Visitors

Ayodhya: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, has become a major pilgrimage site, attracting a massive crowd of around 1 to 1.5 lakh devotees daily. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the temple’s construction and management, has implemented new guidelines to manage the influx of pilgrims effectively. These guidelines cover various aspects such as darshan timings, entry and exit procedures, aarti schedules, and the necessity of an entry pass. Devotees visiting the Ram Mandir must adhere to the specified darshan timings to ensure a smooth flow of visitors and to maintain the sanctity of the temple premises. The trust has also outlined clear entry and exit procedures to streamline the movement of pilgrims and to avoid overcrowding.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Entry Timings

Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan between 6:30 AM to 9:30 PM daily. The entire process, from entry to exit after Darshan, has been designed to be extremely straightforward and convenient, typically taking about 60 to 75 minutes.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir New Guidelines For Devotees

Devotees are advised to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time.

Devotees are requested not to bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir

Ayodhya Ram Mandir special Aarti Timings and Entry Passes

Entry passes are required for special Aartis, including the Mangala Aarti at 4 AM, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 AM, and Shayan Aarti at 10 PM. These passes can be obtained free of charge from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust website. Ensure to provide necessary information such as name, age, Aadhar card details, mobile number, and city for the entry pass.

The trust emphasizes that there is no provision for special Darshan by paying any fee or through special passes. Any claims suggesting otherwise may be fraudulent. Devotees are urged to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Accessibility for Elderly and Differently-Abled

Wheelchairs are available within the Mandir premises for the convenience of elderly and differently-abled devotees. These wheelchairs are provided free of charge, with a nominal fee to be given to the assisting volunteer. However, they are intended solely for use within the Mandir premises and not for other areas of Ayodhya or other temples.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.