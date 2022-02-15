Bareilly: Free domestic LPG cylinders will be given to poor households on Holi and Diwali if BJP is voted back to office in Uttar Pradesh, said Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday. Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Dibiyapur, Shah said, “Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring the BJP government to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th of March. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next five years.”Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Records 60.44% Voter Turnout in Second Phase of Assembly Elections | Highlights

Shah also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already provided domestic cylinders to 1.67 crore women in Uttar Pradesh. "BJP has promised scooty for girls in its election manifesto for UP polls, 1.41 crore families had got electricity connections, and every district is getting 24-hour power supply under Yogi Adityanath govt."

Exuding confidence for the victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Shah said that Samajwadi Party has been wiped out from the state after the first and second phases of elections. "The Samajwadi Party has been wiped out. Western Uttar Pradesh has done the work of laying the foundation of the BJP government with more than 300 seats. In the third phase, this majority has to be made grander," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, “Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done?

If someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they’ll see everything in yellow only… guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh’s government, now instead of ‘goli’, ‘gole (ammunitions)’ is made, to fire against Pakistan.”

The single-phase Assembly elections in phase two of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls concluded on Monday.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.