Mathura: After 10 foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Vrindavan, the Health Department has asked all guest houses and ashrams to keep complete details of all the guests and ensure that they have a negative COVID-19 test report.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rachna Gupta said guest houses and ashrams should accommodate people coming from outside only after getting a negative Covid test report. She said action will be taken against those who violate the rules.

Since last week, 10 foreign nationals and a resident of Odisha have been found to be infected with the virus. Three of the 10 foreigners have already returned to their countries without giving any information at the district level.

On Sunday, Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal had said an alert has been sounded in the district after the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa and a few other countries.