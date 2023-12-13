Home

Uttar Pradesh

Want to Hold Christmas or New Year Party in Noida? Prior Permission From DM’s Office Mandatory

Want to Hold Christmas or New Year Party in Noida? Prior Permission From DM’s Office Mandatory

Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said prior permission from the DM’s office is mandatory for organising any Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties or celebrations.

Officials said instructions have also been issued to ensure that Covid protocols are mandatorily followed at all events and parties.

Noida: If you are planning to hold or host any Christmas or New Year party in Noida and Greater Noida, you will have to take prior permission from the district magistrate. Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma held a meeting with various departments and officials on Tuesday and said prior permission from the DM’s office is mandatory for organising any Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties or celebrations.

Trending Now

Issuing an order, Verma said representatives of hotels, restaurants, resorts, clubs and pubs, among others, must mandatorily seek permission for such events which will be provided only after they obtain the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs) from various departments concerned.

You may like to read

“Representatives of hotels, clubs and pubs, resorts, restaurants, and other places, which are planning to organise parties or events for Christmas or New Year will have to ensure that they seek permission from the DM’s office, as per the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Act, 1955,” Verma said.

“The officials concerned have been asked to ensure that necessary permissions are sought for such events in the district while ensuring that the permission is granted only after all norms are met,” Verma added.

Giving more details, Entertainment tax inspector, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aman Sen told HT, “To obtain prior permission, the organisation must apply through the online portal ‘Niveshmitra’. The entire process is online and, therefore, all NOCs such as fire safety, electrical safety, and security, among others, have to be uploaded online only.”

Other officials said instructions have also been issued to ensure that Covid protocols are mandatorily followed at all events and parties.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.