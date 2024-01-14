Home

WATCH: Artists Create Stunning Portrait Of Lord Ram’s ‘Parakrami Roop’ Using 14 Lakh Diyas

Created using over 14 lakh diyas, the stunning artwork depicts Lord Ram in his 'parakrami roop' in temple town Ayodhya.

A video grab taken from the drone visual shows the mosaic art of Lord Ram, which is being prepared using diyas by an artist from Bihar in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Consecration: A group of mosaic artists have created a stunning portrait of Lord Ram in his ‘parakrami roop’ (valorous avatar) and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s temple town using a whopping 14 lakh colourful diyas (earthen lamps) ahead of the much-anticipated January 22 consecration ceremony.

The artwork also depicts portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanking the words ‘Jai Shri Ram’, all made using diyas.

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who reached Ayodhya on Saturday evening, shared drone visuals of the mesmerizing artwork depicting Lord Ram in his majestic ‘parakrami roop’ in his birthplace Ayodhya.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Drone visuals of Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya (Courtesy: Office of Ashwini Chaubey) pic.twitter.com/62XnuHHMbS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Choubey told reporters here that the artwork was made by a group of artists from Bihar during the last week. He was part of the ‘Shri Ram Lalla Avirbhav Rath Yatra’ that started from Bihar.

To bring the otherworldly artwork to life, the diyas were lit by devotees who thronged Ayodhya to witness the majestic portrait.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: Devotees light lamps at the Lord Ram portrait prepared by Mosaic artist Anil Kumar using 14 lakh diyas at Saket Mahavidyalaya pic.twitter.com/yl7mKFQj7h — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

The dazzling artwork displayed at Saket College ground in Ayodhya has been made by artists working under the aegis of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. Choubey is a founder of the trust.

“Shri Ram had returned after 14 years of exile and in Ayodhya, an image of Lord Ram in his ‘parakrami roop’ (state of valour) had been made. This is to give the message to the youth of new India that they should be ‘parakrami’ (valourous),” the minister said.

The Ram temple being built in Ayodhya has also been depicted in it.

“The image of Lord Ram is in the form which he had assumed before killing demoness Tadka. It shows him in a grand way… And, now Ram Lalla will assume his seat in a grand temple on January 22,” Choubey added.

Ram Mandir consecration

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

