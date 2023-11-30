Home

WATCH: Barauni-Lucknow Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Special Train Passengers Stranded As Loco Pilots Walk Off, Says ‘Duty Over’

Lucknow: Passengers aboard two trains were left stranded at Burhwal railway station in Barabanki due to the departure of the trains loco pilots, one of whom said that his duty hours were over, while the other claimed uneasiness before switching off their duties. The incident happened with Saharsa- New Delhi Special Fare Chhath Puja Special (04021) and Barauni-Lucknow Junction express (15203).

With no water, food or power supply inside the train, the agonized and infuriated passengers staged a protest, and came onto the rail track blocking the movement of an express train.

This incident on Wednesday reportedly kept North Eastern Railway (NER) officials on their toes for several hours as they grappled with the challenge of securing another loco pilot to continue the journey to its destination in Lucknow.

Confirming the incident, the NER said in a statement: “Upon reaching Burhwal station, the loco pilot of Train Number 15203 expressed discomfort with proceeding further. In consideration of ensuring safe and secure train operations, arrangements were promptly made for another loco pilot to take over, allowing the train to continue its journey to Lucknow in a safe and secure manner.”

According to railway, 04021 which was supposed to depart on November 27 at 7:15 pm, left its originating station Saharsa on November 28 at 9:30 am. The train reached Gorakhpur over 19 hours late. The express had no halt at Burhwal junction, but at around 1:15 pm, the train made an unscheduled halt.

The second train, Barauni – Lucknow Junction Express (15203) which was already running late by more than five hours and 30 minutes and reached Burhwal junction at 4:04 pm also witnessed the train staff leaving the locomotive engine.

Visual shared online from Burhwal junction, revealed that scores passengers attempted to block the rail track and demanded immediate resolution for delayed 04021 express. The RPF men attempted to console the passengers.

The official mentioned that the train had arrived at the station around 1 p.m., and due to the unanticipated situation, passengers became agitated, highlighting the railway’s apparent lack of preparedness.

This led authorities to expedite the deployment of an alternate loco pilot.

Railway officials explained that the loco pilot’s duty hours were completed due to delays in the train schedule. Consequently, the loco pilot brought in from Gorakhpur stopped the train midway to rest.

A senior official revealed that the train arrived at Burhwal railway station about six to seven hours behind schedule, resulting in the completion of the loco pilot’s duty hours.

Subsequently, the loco pilot disembarked from the train after completing his duty.

The train remained halted at Burhwal railway station for approximately two hours until a second loco pilot from the Amrapali train arrived.

