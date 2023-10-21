Home

Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: Ghaziabad College Asks Student To Get Off Stage For Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A student at the ABES engineering college in Ghaziabad was asked to leave the stage after he greeted the audience with 'Jai Shri Ram' chants.

Ghaziabad Viral News: An engineering college in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh asked a student to leave the stage after he greeted the audience with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans during a cultural event at the institution.

According to reports, the incident took place at the ABES Engineering College during a “Student Induction Programme” for the academic year 2023-24.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms showed the student greeting the audience with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ who respond with loud chants of the same. Meanwhile, a woman teacher approaches the stage and reprimands the student for chanting slogans at the college event, the video showed.

“Aapko yahan slogan lagane ke liye nahi bulaya hai (you haven’t been invited here to raise religious slogan,” the teacher can be heard telling the student in an authoritative tone. The student meekly responds, however, the teacher continues her verbal assault yelling. “Out, Get Out!”, the teacher can ben heard yelling at the student, ordering him to leave the stage.

Watch viral video from the Ghaziabad ABES Engineering College here

Mamata Gautam, a teacher from ABES Engineering college in Ghaziabad expelled a student from stage for greeting audience with "Jai Shree Ram". The student was about to perform at the College Cultural Fest. @ABESEC032 should explain Bharat me Jai Shree Ram nahi bolenge to kya… pic.twitter.com/kvN3NGVcQ0 — BALA (@erbmjha) October 20, 2023

As per reports, the incident occured during a cultural fest at the ABES Engineering College when the student went on stage and was greeted with loud chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the audience. ‘Jai Shri Ram friends’, he responds, immediately drawing ire of the college authorities as a teacher, identified as Mamata Gautam, approaches the stages and rebukes him for raising such slogans during a cultural event and orders him to get off the stage and leave.

“Such slogans are not allowed, this is a cultural program. You are not here for this,” the teacher can be heard telling the student in Hindi.

After the video went viral, the Ghaziabad Police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and started an investigation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghaziabad Police Commissioner said he has directed the Crossings police station in-charge to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

Meanwhile, following the backlash over the incident, the ABES college authorities have suspended, the erring teacher, Mamata Gautam and another professor, Shweta Sharma, pending further inquiry.

