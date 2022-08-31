Varanasi: The ancient city of Varanasi was lashed by rains on Wednesday. The water level in Ganga rose to a danger mark and streets of Kashi were inundated. The water of river Ganga has entered the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The Assi ghat has been completely inundated. The water level in river Ganga has risen up to 72.01 meters. The rescue and relief operation is being carried out by the district administration.Also Read - Men Seen Cooking Chicken & Smoking Hookah on a Boat in Triveni Sangam, Cops Search For Them | Watch

SEE VIDEOS AND PICTURES HERE:

As Varanasi has been submerged in water for the past two days, rain is refusing to stop and provide relief to the residents of the city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a view of the situation in Varanasi:

Amidst inundation, the rains have started to add to the floods:

The city in Uttar Pradesh has been flooded after incessant rains:

The deluge in Benaras has affecte more than 12000 people in the city:

The ghats of river Ganga can be seen inundated several inches deep in water.

The floods in Ganga and Yamuna have caused a deluge in the city. Besides, incessant rain has added to the struggle of the people in Varanasi.