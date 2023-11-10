WATCH: Latest Visuals Of Under-Construction Work Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya

Home

Uttar Pradesh

According to the temple statement, the main entrance of the temple will be 'Singh Dwar'. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres.

Ayodhya: The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is in full swing and is expected to be completed by January next year. In a video shared by news agency ANI, workers could be seen giving final touch to the carvings on the temple building. The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the temple will be held on January 22, 2024.

The foundation stone of the temple was laid on August 5, 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the construction of the foundation has already been completed. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs visited the Ayodhya temple and performed ‘maha aarti’.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Visuals from outside the under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya where work is going on in full swing. The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the temple will be held on January 22, 2024. pic.twitter.com/EYIPPUrbGJ — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2023

According to the temple statement, the main entrance of the temple will be ‘Singh Dwar’. Granite stones are being used in the temple area of 2.77 acres. There will be 392 pillars in the Ram temple. A total of 12 gates will be constructed. There will be 160 pillars in the sanctum sanctorum and 132 pillars on the first floor.

The temple will have teak wooden gates. There will be no effect of earthquakes on the temple. There is no use of bars in the temple, work is being done to connect stones with copper leaves. 5 temples will be built within the temple walls, and a Panchdev temple will be constructed.

On the first floor, the lion gate will be constructed at the front entrance, and the dance pavilion, the colour pavilion and the esoteric pavilion will be constructed in front of it.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.

In 2021, the trust had erected a 15-foot wide iron mesh so that devotees seeking Ram Lalla’s darshan could see the construction of the temple. Swami Vivekananda Jagriti Samiti and Hanuman Granites supplied 10,000 granite stone pillars for the temple.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.