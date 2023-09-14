Home

Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: Massive Blaze Engulfs Food Corner In Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, No Casualties Reported

WATCH: Massive Blaze Engulfs Food Corner In Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Mini Food Corner Shop No. 5 in Sector-4 area of Vaishali in the evening and information was received about the same at around 7:25 PM by Fire Station Vaishali in Ghaziabad

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

Ghaziabad (UP): A massive fire engulfed a food corner shop in Vaishali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday evening. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Trending Now

Officials said a fire broke out at Mini Food Corner Shop No. 5 in Sector-4 area of Vaishali in the evening and information was received about the same at around 7:25 PM by Fire Station Vaishali in Ghaziabad district.

You may like to read

An official said, following the information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot who managed to douse the flames and no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile visuals shared on social media platforms showed massive plumes of black smoke and tall flames rising from the building.

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a shop in Ghaziabad's Vaishali. pic.twitter.com/hv5Igwq2Ej — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Vaishali Sector-4 area. Fire tenders are at the spot to control the blaze. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/upmyXjQbIt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

“We got information of fire at Mini food corner, shop number-5. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire has been doused completely and there is no loss of life,” said Rahul Kumar, Chief fire officer, Ghaziabad.

VIDEO | “At around 7:25 PM, we received information of a fire at shop no. 5, Mini Food Corner in Vaishali, Sector-4, Ghaziabad. The fire has been doused and no one was injured in the fire,” says Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal. pic.twitter.com/sDgX2Q2wXA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 14, 2023

In a similar incident, earlier a fire broke out in a garment warehouse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the fire department officials said on Wednesday.

“Fire has been brought under control. 15 vehicles are present at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet,” Vaid Pal, Divisional Officer, Fire Department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES