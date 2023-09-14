Top Recommended Stories

WATCH: Massive Blaze Engulfs Food Corner In Ghaziabad’s Vaishali, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at Mini Food Corner Shop No. 5 in Sector-4 area of Vaishali in the evening and information was received about the same at around  7:25 PM by Fire Station Vaishali in Ghaziabad

Published: September 14, 2023 10:57 PM IST

By Gazi Abbas Shahid

Screengrab from videos shared on X.

Ghaziabad (UP): A massive fire engulfed a food corner shop in Vaishali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday evening. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident.

Officials said a fire broke out at Mini Food Corner Shop No. 5 in Sector-4 area of Vaishali in the evening and information was received about the same at around  7:25 PM by Fire Station Vaishali in Ghaziabad district.

An official said, following the information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot who managed to douse the flames and no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile visuals shared on social media platforms showed massive plumes of black smoke and tall flames rising from the building.


“We got information of fire at Mini food corner, shop number-5. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire has been doused completely and there is no loss of life,” said Rahul Kumar, Chief fire officer, Ghaziabad.

In a similar incident, earlier a fire broke out in a garment warehouse in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the fire department officials said on Wednesday.

“Fire has been brought under control. 15 vehicles are present at the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet,” Vaid Pal, Divisional Officer, Fire Department said.

(With inputs from agencies)

