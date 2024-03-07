WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaur City 2’s Residential Society In Greater Noida

  • Home
The fire has been reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West

Updated: March 7, 2024 10:46 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Flats Of Residential Society In Greater Noida West

Noida: A massive fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West. The fire is reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West. The reason for the fire is not yet known, fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control. No loss of life reported: Fire Department

