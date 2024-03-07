By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaur City 2’s Residential Society In Greater Noida
The fire has been reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West
Noida: A massive fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West. The fire is reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West. The reason for the fire is not yet known, fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control. No loss of life reported: Fire Department
