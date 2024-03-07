Home

Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaur City 2’s Residential Society In Greater Noida

The fire has been reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Two Flats Of Residential Society In Greater Noida West

Noida: A massive fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida West. The fire is reported from the C-block of Gaur City 2-16th avenue in Greater Noida West. The reason for the fire is not yet known, fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control. No loss of life reported: Fire Department

