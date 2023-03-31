Home

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In AR Tower In Kanpur’s Basmandi Area, 16 Fire Tenders On spot

A massive fire broke out during the early hours today in AR Tower in Basmandi area in Kanpur. At least 15-16 fire tenders on the spot to douse the fire.

Kanpur: A massive fire broke out during the early hours today in AR Tower in Basmandi area in Kanpur. At least 15-16 fire tenders on the spot to douse the fire. The flames were carried to the adjacent market and buildings due to strong winds. These include Masood Tower 1, Masood Tower 2 and Hamraaz Complex. As many as 540 shops present in the market are in danger of catching fire.

#WATCH | UP: Massive fire broke out during the early hours today in AR Tower in Basmandi area in Kanpur. 15-16 fire tenders on the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/w6WEjFkwhn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 31, 2023

more details are awaited…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.