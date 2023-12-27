Home

WATCH: Massive Pile-Up On Yamuna Expressway As Dozens Of Vehicles Collide Due To Fog

A massive pile-up of vehicles was witnessed on the Yamuna Expressway as they crashed into each other due to dense fog on Wednesday morning.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Yamuna Expressway accident: Dozens of vehicles collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida due to dense fog, leading to a massive pile-up on the busy highway on Wednesday morning. Officials said that several commutters sustained injuries in the crash which was caused due to low visibility.

A video of the pile-up that surfaced on social media showed multiple damaged vehicles, including private and commercial ones, on the expressway.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

One lane of the carriageway also appeared to be having barricades where some construction work was underway, the purported video showed.

There was no comment yet from the officials concerned whether the the barricades caused the road crash.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 8 am on the Agra to Noida lane of the expressway in Dayanatpur area under the Jewar police station limits.

“No person suffered fatal injury in the incident while the number of those injured was yet to be ascertained,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar said.

The officer said most of the damaged vehicles were removed from the expressway and normal traffic movement was resumed on the stretch.

Earlier this month, the upper speed limit on the Yamuna Expressway was capped at 80 km per hour as a preventive measure against accidents due to fog. The speed limitation was started on December 15 and will be in force till February 15.

Poultry truck meets accident, people loot chickens

Meanwhile, a video showed people looting chickens from a poultry truck after the met with an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms showed some opportunistic people shamelessly bagging the chickens which had fallen from the crashed truck without any sympathy or care for the driver of the vehicle.

Due to dense fog, dozens of vehicles collided with each other at #YamunaExpressway Agra.

In one such accident, the local people looted the poultry worth Rs 1.5 lakh approximately.

They didn't try to save the driver's life.#agra #accident #YamunaExpressway#RoadAccident pic.twitter.com/U7t6w5rcV8 — K.R.Tripathi🇮🇳🙏🚩 (@KR4BJP) December 27, 2023

In the video, the people can be gleefully seen scaling the truck and grabbing as many chickens they can and lading them in sacks before fleeing the scene.

Dense fog engulfs north India

Northern India was enveloped in a dense blanket of fog on Wednesday due to dry wintry conditions. In a bulletin, the India Meteorological Department said dense fog is likely to continue over the northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days.

“Dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Northwest & parts of adjoining Central India during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, as the winter chill continues to grip parts of North India, tourists in UP’s Agra faced difficulties on their visit to the historical monument Taj Mahal as the city was engulfed by a dense layer of fog, significantly affecting visibility.

A thick layer of fog was witnessed in other areas of north India as well leading to traffic disruptions for the morning commuters. Dense fog in the national capital posed a challenge for the public.

According to the Met Department Visibility recorded at 5:30 AM today at Amritsar (airport)-0, Patiala-25; Srinagar-25; Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Ganganagar-50, Kota-500; Delhi- Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125.

(With inputs from agencies)

