Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: Noida Authority Official Shows Up Drunk At Public Meeting; Suspended After Videos Go Viral

Lekhpal Bhim Kumar was suspended after he showed up drunk at the 'Noida Aapke Dwar' programme leading to ruckus at the event.

New Delhi: A Noida Authority accountant was suspended from service on Thursday after he allegedly reached a meeting at a village under the influence of alcohol, leading to a ruckus as people expressed anger, officials said.

A programme was organised by the Noida Authority on Thursday to redress issues of villagers at the Baraat Ghar of village Hoshiarpur in Sector-51 where accountant Bhim Kumar from the Bhulekh Department along with the officials of Engineering Department also participated.

The suspension came within hours of purported videos of the inebriated accountant engaging in an argument with villagers surfaced on social media.

.@CeoNoida suspends Lekhpal Bhim Kumar who arrived drunk at Hoshiarpur's 'Noida Apke Dwar' programme on Thursday morning. "Due to this act, the image of the authority was tarnished in the public mind." said a statement from @noida_authority pic.twitter.com/QUIUJXFJ3e — Ashni Dhaor (@DhaorAshni) September 14, 2023

“Bhim Kumar arrived at the programme drunk while on duty due to which there was a ruckus in the meeting and the villagers expressed their anger,” a Noida Authority official said.

“The action of Kumar is indicative of indiscipline in the government tasks assigned to him. Due to this act, the image of the Authority was tarnished in the public mind,” the official said.

His conduct is against the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Government Service Conduct Rules, 1956 and the prescribed provisions of NOIDA Service Rules, 1981, due to which the accountant has been suspended by the Chief Executive Officer Lokesh M with immediate effect, the official added.

