WATCH: PM Modi Uses VR Headset To Inspect Kashi Ropeway In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday donned a virtual reality (VR) headset to inspect the Kashi Ropeway in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The Prime Minister, who reached his parliamentary constituency on Thursday night, is scheduled to lay the foundation of several development projects in the city.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi uses a virtual reality headset as he inspects the Kashi Ropeway, in Varanasi. PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation of several development projects shortly. pic.twitter.com/Vh6mqHknsQ — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

‘Vikas Ka Damru’ in Varanasi

Earlier in the day, Modi asserted that Varanasi has witnessed ‘Vikas Ka Damru (drum of development)’ during the last years of the government.

Addressing a gathering at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Modi said, “Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India. We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous.”

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP | In BHU, PM Narendra Modi says, "The Kashi which is called more ancient than the time itself, its identity is being empowered by the young generation responsibly. This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives the confidence that the… pic.twitter.com/5AdJrdZSgW — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

“Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the ‘damru’ of development playing in all directions,” he added.

PM Modi said that people across the country and from every corner of the world throng Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace. “People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi,” he said.

Kashi will be beautified

The Prime Minister asserted that the country will give a new pace to development in the next five years.

“In the next five years, the country will give a new pace to development with this confidence, the country will create new patterns of success and this is Modi’s guarantee,” PM Modi said.

“Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion,” he added.

PM Modi also clicked pictures with the BHU students. He walked up to the students in the audience and exchanged brief pleasantries.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event. The event was also attended by students and parents in large numbers. The Prime Minister also launched two books on Kashi were during the occasion.

“A lot of development have taken place in Kashi in the last 10 years. Two books on complete information about Kashi have also been launched here today,” he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to launch multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister.

(With ANI inputs)

