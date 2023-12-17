Home

Uttar Pradesh

WATCH: PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath Take ‘Viksit Bharat’ Pledge In Varanasi

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi-- his parliamentary constituency-- where he is scheduled to launch projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore.

Screengrab from video shared by @ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat’ in Varanasi on Sunday.

VIDEO | PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take a pledge for 'Viksit Bharat' in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/esK9YuUPUr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 17, 2023

Earlier, a cheerful crowd lined up on either sides of the road, greeted the Prime Minister as he held a roadshow in Varanasi. In a heartwarming gesture, PM Modi halted his cavalcade to give way to an ambulance.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will also launch… pic.twitter.com/NPZgLumo55 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency starting today.

Following his roadshow, PM Modi arrived at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition at Cutting Memorial Inter College in Varanasi where he interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes, such as PM Awas, PM SWANidhi, and PM Ujjwala among others.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/pWomvNvWNy — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition in Cutting Memorial Inter College, in Varanasi. On his 2-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi will launch and inagurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal. He will… pic.twitter.com/VemkTEhnxX — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Later today, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat and will flag off a second Vande Bharat train between Varanasi and New Delhi. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will launch and inaugurate 37 projects worth more than Rs 19,000 crore for Varanasi and Purvanchal.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built at Rs 353 crore and also dedicated to the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world’s largest and most modern centre for the international diamond and jewellery business in Gujarat.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra flagged off in 5 states

On Saturday, the Prime Minister flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram– five states which recently underwent Assembly polls.

Modi has launched the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on November 15 in Khunti, Jharkhand but the launch was delayed in some states as the Model code of conduct was enforced due to elections.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi emphasized the crucial role of cities in the development of a prosperous India. “For the resolution of developed India, our cities have a huge role. For a long time after independence, development was limited to a few big cities. But today, we are focusing on the development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities,” he said.

The Prime Minister provided an overview of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, highlighting its progress over the past month, reaching thousands of villages and 1,500 cities. The yatra aims to disseminate information about the government’s flagship schemes and ensure their benefits reach every corner of the country.

Talking about his flagship initiative which aims to make India a developed nation by the year 2047, PM Modi said: “With the vision of a developed India, Modi’s guaranteed vehicle is reaching every corner of the country. It’s been a month since we started this journey. In just one month, this journey has reached thousands of villages as well as 1,500 cities.”

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’, PM Modi inquired about their experiences, discussed what schemes benefitted them and also asked if they faced any hurdles while receiving the benefits of the central government’s schemes.

(With inputs from agencies)

