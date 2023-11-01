Home

WATCH: Suhaildev Superfast Express Train Going From Ghazipur Delhi’s To Anand Vihar Terminal Derails At Prayagraj Junction

The train started from the station and two wheels of the engine went off the track. Two coaches behind the engine also got derailed.

Prayagraj: Two coaches and the engine of the Suhaildev Express train, which runs between Anand Vihar in Delhi and Ghazipur city in Uttar Pradesh, derailed at the Prayagraj railway station at around 9 pm on Tuesday, the North Central Railway said. According to reports, the incident took place at platform number six when the train was given the green signal and had just started off.

“The train started from the station and two wheels of the engine went off the track. Two coaches behind the engine also got derailed. However, no casualty was reported,” Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), North Central Railway (NCR), said.

“All operations are normal on the route. The incident occurred at around 9 pm and the train is ready to depart in a while. We will find out the reason for the derailment,” he added.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Suheldev Superfast Express going from Ghazipur City to Anand Vihar derailed at the Prayagraj outer area pic.twitter.com/1yvIjLTPvm — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

The reason for the derailment is yet to be found. Further details are awaited.

The incident took place two days after a passenger train (Train Number: 08504) that was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district where six people died and eight others suffered serious injuries.

