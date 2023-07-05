Home

Uttar Pradesh

Watch: UP Family Thrashed By Pregnant Daughter-In-Law’s Relatives For Booking Non-AC Room At Hospital

Watch: UP Family Thrashed By Pregnant Daughter-In-Law’s Relatives For Booking Non-AC Room At Hospital

The pregnant woman had been admitted to a private hospital for childbirth, however, upon finding out that the hospital room did not have an air conditioner, the woman’s family allegedly thrashed her husband’s parents and sisters.

Screengrab from the viral video

Barabanki, UP: A pregnant woman’s family beat up her in-laws in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after they found out they had booked a non-ac hospital room for their daughter’s delivery. The shocking incident was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms showing the woman’s in-laws, including her husband’s elderly parents, being assaulted by her family.

Trending Now

According to reports, the pregnant woman had been admitted to a private hospital for childbirth, however, upon finding out that the hospital room did not have an air conditioner, the woman’s family allegedly thrashed her husband’s parents and sisters.

You may like to read

A viral video of the incident shows the two families coming to blows on the roads of UP’s Barabanki. In the video, the people from the two families can be seen punching, slapping, and manhandling each other. A woman with hair dishevelled from participating in the fist fight, is seen thrown to the ground while bystanders look on without interfering in the family feud.

Towards the end of the video, the man who is filming the fight on his mobile phone camera is seen being approached by a man, apparently from the woman’s family, and seemingly tries to snatch his device and asks him to stop filming.

Following the assault, the woman’s father-in-law, Ramkumar, approached the police and filed a complaint against his daughter-in-law’s family for allegedly instigating the fight. According to Ramkumar’s complaint, they had admitted their pregnant daughter-in-law to a private hospital in Barabanki’s Civil Lines area and bore all medical expenses at the facility.

However, the woman’s parents and relatives arrived at the hospital to visit her, and upon finding out that their daughter had been “forced” to deliver her baby in non-air conditioned room, they started to abuse Ramkumar and other in-laws for failing to arrange an ac room.

Ramkumar took exception to the verbal abuse and this triggered an argument which soon turned violent and ended up in him and other members of the husband’s family being allegedly assaulted by their daughter-in-laws parents and relatives.

Police said they have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and the matter is being investigated.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES