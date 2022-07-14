New Delhi: A group of women reportedly soaked BJP MLA Jaimangal Kanojia in mud in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj. Amid scorching heat, the women reportedly gave a mud bath to the BJP MLA as part of a ritual to please rain god.Also Read - Madhya Pradesh: Minor Girls Paraded Naked to Please Rain Gods in Damoh; NCPCR Seeks Report

The women of Pipardeura area in Maharajganj also sang while giving a mud bath to MLA Jaimangal Kanojiya and also Nagar Palika chairman Krishna Gopal Jaiswal. “It is a belief that a mud bath to the head of the city pleases Indra Dev. The deficient rainfall will affect the paddy yield,” one of the women, Munni Devi, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

#WATCH | Women in Pipardeura area of Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh throw mud at MLA believing this will bring a good spell of rainfall for the season pic.twitter.com/BMFLHDgYxb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 13, 2022

“It is also believed that to please Indra Dev, children take bath in mud and locally it is known as Kal Kalouti,” Devi said. It is an age-old belief of the region that a mud bath to the head of the city pleases rain god who brings rain to the region.

Speaking about taking part in the ritual, MLA Kanojiya said several women and children gave him a mud bath as part of “old tradition”. “I was roaming in my ward when several women and children bathed me in mud. This is an old tradition and belief to please Lord Indradev. I wish their prayers are heard & it rains soon,” MLA Kanojia said.

Jaiswal said that with a drought-like situation is in “front of us, the women only followed the age-old tradition of the region to please the rain god”.