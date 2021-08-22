Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has lifted weekend lockdown completely from today onwards as Covid-19 cases have come down significantly. The decision to end lockdown on Sundays came two days ago after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Covid-19 review meeting.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Noida, Bringing Down Mercury Levels

“Now markets can open from Monday to Sunday from 6 am to 10 pm. Night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am will remain in force. The markets will now be closed as they used to be before restrictions were imposed due to Covid,” Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in the official order.

Here’s what’s open & what’s closed:

Markets, shops, and business establishments can reopen on Sundays.

Commercial activities have been permitted from 6 am to 10 pm on all days.

Movement of people has been allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

Malls, eateries, and bars can operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Cinemas to function with a maximum 50 per cent capacity

Swimming pools to remain closed.

“In view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the state, doing away with the system of statewide weekly closure (of markets) on Sundays can be considered. Now on, in all cities/markets/industries/factories, the closure should be implemented as it was before the spread of coronavirus,” Yogi Adityanath had said.

Covid-19 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 22,792 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 25 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,09,100, according to an official statement issued here. The only death was reported from Bareilly, the state government said in the statement. Of the 25 new cases, three each were reported from Lucknow, Maharajganj, Meerut, and Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.