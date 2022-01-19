Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the BJP family. “Welcome Aparna ji into the BJP family,” he tweeted and also posted a picture. “We hope that Aparna Yadav will strengthen BJP with her work,” Yogi Adityanath said on SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s relative Aparna Yadav joining the BJP.Also Read - Who Is Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's Choti Bahu Who Dumped SP to Join BJP

He also went on to say that Aparna Yadav liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. "We welcome her in the the party," he added.

She (Aparna Yadav) liked BJP's 'double engine work' and PM Modi's vision. We welcome her in the the party: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav's relative Aparna Yadav joining BJP pic.twitter.com/03DwEYl69D — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 19, 2022

Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, the UP chief minister said one thing is clear that ‘Samajwadi Party is on the back foot’ after releasing their first list and now they are apprehensive over releasing the second list.

“They (Samajwadi Party) have given tickets to criminals…be it Kairana, Bulandshahar (or other regions)…this shows their criminals mentality…. They want to bring in ‘Maafiavad’ in the state once again,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Saying that everyone has the right to contest in polls, the chief minister said even he wants Akhilesh Yadav to represent his party but one thing is clear that ‘SP is on the back foot’ this time soon after they announced first list which comprises criminals, mafias.

Earlier in the day, Aparna Yadav joined the BJP in Delhi, asserting that she has always been impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She joined the party in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Aparna Yadav said the nation’s interest has always been a priority for her and praised several schemes of the BJP government for cleanliness, woman empowerment and employment.