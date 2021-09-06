Firozabad: 105 fresh cases of dengue and viral fever were reported in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where more than 50 people have died due to the outbreak of the disease. “Today, 105 new patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted while 60 people recovered. As of now, 447 patients are admitted to various wards, the principal of the medical college, Dr Sangeeta Aneja, said, adding that the death toll in Firozabad stands at 51. No child died in the past 24 hours in the medical college.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Thousands of Farmers From 15 States to Protest Today | Top Points
Earlier last week, the five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted a door-to-door inspection and made people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district. The team after conducting the door-to-door inspection also held a meeting with the district and state health officials.
Here are the key points
- A panchayat development officer of Matsena village, Deepak Yadav, has been suspended for laxity, the district administration said.
- Nodal officer Sudhir Kumar Bobde also visited affected areas such as Sudama Nagar and Ailan Nagar, enquiring about people’s well-being and urging them to inform the Health Department in case of dengue and viral fever. He asked the public to refrain from storing excess water.
- Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav too visited the medical college and enquired about the well-being of the patients admitted there.
- Shivpal told reporters that over 200 patients of dengue and viral fever come everyday to the hospital. “There is a shortage of beds and the medicine given is of not good quality,” he alleged.
- Notably, Firozabad, which is around 50 km from Agra and 320 km from state capital Lucknow, has been battling an outbreak of dengue and deadly viral fever for the past two weeks, with most of the victims being children. Some cases have been found in neighbouring Mathura, Agra and Mainpuri, according to officials.
- As per the health officials incessant rains, floods, and their aftermath have led to the spread of vector-borne diseases.
- Earlier, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the removal of the chief medical officer of the Firozabad district.
- Last week, CM Yogi also visited the Autonomous State Medical College to enquire about the health of children who were admitted there and instructed the officials concerned to send special teams to Mathura, Mainpuri, and Firozabad districts to take appropriate steps to contain vector-borne diseases.