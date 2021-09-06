Firozabad: 105 fresh cases of dengue and viral fever were reported in the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, where more than 50 people have died due to the outbreak of the disease. “Today, 105 new patients of dengue and viral fever were admitted while 60 people recovered. As of now, 447 patients are admitted to various wards, the principal of the medical college, Dr Sangeeta Aneja, said, adding that the death toll in Firozabad stands at 51. No child died in the past 24 hours in the medical college.Also Read - Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP's Muzaffarnagar: Thousands of Farmers From 15 States to Protest Today | Top Points

Earlier last week, the five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted a door-to-door inspection and made people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district. The team after conducting the door-to-door inspection also held a meeting with the district and state health officials.

