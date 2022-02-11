New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who was arrested in connection with the October 3, 2021 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh that left eight people, including four farmers, dead. While pronouncing its judgement, Justice Rajeev Singh reportedly stated that Ashish Mishra was wrongly framed in the case. The counsel appearing on behalf of the Union minister’s son had told the court that his client was innocent and there was no evidence against him that he incited the driver of a vehicle to crush the farmers.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Phase 1: Polling For First Phase Ends; 57.79% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5 PM

Grounds On Which HC Gave Bail to Mishra | 10 Points

While granting bail to Mishra, Justice Rajeev Singh asserted that no firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person during the course of the investigation, The court reportedly said it could not turn blind eyes to the killing of the three persons, including the driver, sitting in the vehicle, who was killed by the protesters. “The photograph available in the case diary clearly reveals the brutality of the protesters, those [who] were beating the said three persons, namely, Hariom Mishra, Shubham Mishra, and Shyam Sunder,” The Hindu quoted Justice Singh as stating. “In the present case, though the order under Section 144 Cr.P.C. was operating, thousands of persons from different districts, even from other States gathered at one place, which was very well within the knowledge of the District Administration, as is evident from the statement of its officials, but neither any preventive action was taken nor any action against the organisers had been taken,” the court reportedly said. The court also rebuked the district administration, underlining that there was ‘serious lackness’ on their part, as some persons, for their political benefits, call innocent persons, without due permission under the law. Later, Justice Singh asked the UP chief secretary to issue directions and guidelines for regulating such assemblies and processions to avoid inconvenience caused to citizens by them. For the unversed, 8 people were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted during a farmers’ protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were farmers who were mowed down by a speeding SUV, belonging to Ashish Mishra. One journalist covering the incident was also killed in the incident. Three BJP workers were killed in retaliatory violence. The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident has said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers. The FIR filed by the police in the case had claimed that Mishra was in one of the cars that mowed down people on October 3, 2021 and was also accused of shooting dead one of the farmers. However, the postmortem report did not show any bullet injury.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha Condemns HC’s Decision

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) condemned the Allahabad High Court's decision saying that the order blurs the hope of a fair investigation and justice in the matter. "The order of the Allahabad High Court granting bail to the chief accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri murder case, Ashish Mishra alias Monu, is unfortunate and surprising. The brutal case of four farmers and a journalist being crushed to death in broad daylight by the son of a Union minister was a trial for the rule of law across the country. In such a case, despite clear evidence, the murder accused getting bail so soon, and that too on the first day of elections in Uttar Pradesh, is a matter of surprise," the umbrella organisation of over 40 farmer unions said in a statement.

"It is also surprising that without any proof, it has been speculated by the high court that the driver must have driven the vehicle over the crowd in panic. The comments made by the court on the (farmers') agitation without any context are unwarranted. The court granting bail to Ashish Mishra without considering the firm possibility of a politically powerful accused influencing the witnesses is extremely disappointing. This order blurs the hope of a fair investigation and justice in this heinous murder case," it added.

The SKM, which spearheaded a farmers’ agitation against three agriculture laws of the Centre, demanded that the government should immediately file an appeal against the high court decision.