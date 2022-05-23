Yogi Adityanath News | New Delhi: The residents of Uttar Pradesh may soon get their family identity cards called Parivar Kalyan Card. According to a report by Economic Times, the Yogi government is working on a card that will assign a unique 12-digit number to each family that is receiving benefits from government schemes. The report also stated that the government is mulling over the idea of using the ration card data to make these cards.Also Read - What Is Masked Aadhaar Card And How to Download it For Use? Check Step-by-step Guide Here
The idea of these cards may very well have been taken from the states of Haryana and Karnataka. Based on the data from ration cards, Haryana launched ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ in 2022. Karnataka had also launched ‘Kutumba Card’ the same year. Reports suggest that the UP government is consulting the state governments of these two states to know how to move forward. Also Read - CM Yogi Visits His Ancestral Village For First Time After Becoming CM; Meets His Mother
What is Parivar Kalyan Card? | 10 Points
- It is a card that will have data of one family regarding the government schemes it is getting benefitted from. Each family will receive one card.
- The family ID card will have a unique 12-digit ID number, similar to the Aadhar number but different from it.
- The UP government has already carried out a pilot project in Prayagraj.
- The data of ration cards are most likely to be used to make these IDs.
- The card is also expected to bring such families to the government’s notice, that are not receiving any benefits from the government.
- Such families can be added to the list of respective eligible government schemes later.
- It is expected to curb the menace of fake cards and double benefits.
- The card will also provide data on the employment condition in the family. The government is most likely to be assisted by the card to fight unemployment in the state.
- PKC will also help the members of a family to get caste certificates made.
- An announcement on the card can be expected in the upcoming state budget on May 26.