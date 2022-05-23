Yogi Adityanath News | New Delhi: The residents of Uttar Pradesh may soon get their family identity cards called Parivar Kalyan Card. According to a report by Economic Times, the Yogi government is working on a card that will assign a unique 12-digit number to each family that is receiving benefits from government schemes. The report also stated that the government is mulling over the idea of using the ration card data to make these cards.Also Read - What Is Masked Aadhaar Card And How to Download it For Use? Check Step-by-step Guide Here

The idea of these cards may very well have been taken from the states of Haryana and Karnataka. Based on the data from ration cards, Haryana launched 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' in 2022. Karnataka had also launched 'Kutumba Card' the same year. Reports suggest that the UP government is consulting the state governments of these two states to know how to move forward.

What is Parivar Kalyan Card? | 10 Points